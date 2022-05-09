The European Esports Federation (EEF) has banned Russian participants from competing at the upcoming European Championships.

The EEF said the decision was taken by its Board during a meeting.

The organisation expressed its solidarity and support to Ukraine, following Russia’s ongoing invasion of the nation.

The European Esports Federation said it had previously suspended the usage of all Russian national symbols, including the flag and anthem, but was forced to strengthen its sanctions due to the escalation of violence, rising number of civilian casualties and war atrocities.

The ban will remain in place until the conflict is resolved peacefully, the organisation said.

"Esports Europe stands for the values of peace, collaboration, and building bridges between nations and people in Europe and elsewhere," said EEF President Ido Brosh.

"These values are what esports is all about.

"We have previously stated our view that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unjust and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

"At this point, there is no other viable option but to take a clear, uncompromising stand.

"I'd like to emphasise our support for Ukraine and its people during this time.

"We will attempt to enable Ukrainian Esports players to participate in our upcoming European Esports Championship events."

At least 3,381 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the United Nations.

A Russian bomb attack on a school in the east of Ukraine on Saturday (May 7) killed 60 people, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Baku 2022 European championship is coming 📣



Starting from May 25 in Baku, Azerbaijan you can witness the hype that only Esports can bring you. Gamers will face each other in Rocket League and Tekken 7.



Who will take the glory? 🔥

Who will be crowned champion? 👑 1/2 pic.twitter.com/k63T7THgmE — Esports Europe (@esportsineurope) April 28, 2022

The Ukrainian Esports Federation (UESF) has reportedly called for the for the International Esports Federation (IESF) to strengthen its sanctions on Russia.

The IESF last month confirmed esports participants from Russia would be able to take part at the IESF World Championships in Bali this November as neutrals.

The governing body said they would be subject to strict measures forbidding not just the display of the Russian flag and insignia but also "nationalistic quotes" and "illustrated portraits."

The decision was made by the IESF at an Extraordinary General Meeting, with 70 per cent of members voting in favour of allowing Russians to participate as neutrals.

"We understand the importance of this decision and express our sincere gratitude to our European colleagues for their courageous position and support of our country," a UESF statement read.

"Together, we will surely win and defend world democracy and justice.

"We also hope that the IESF will follow the example of its European counterparts and reconsider its soft stance on sanctions against the Russian Esports Federation and Russian athletes."

Russia will be absent from the European Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan later this month.

Competition will be held at the Crystal Hall in Baku from May 25 to 28.

Gamers will compete in Rocket League and Tekken 7.