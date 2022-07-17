North Macedonia qualified for the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Esports Championships Finals in Bali by winning the CS:GO European Championships, organised by the European Esports Federation (EEF).

A total of 16 players took part in the CS:GO European Championships held from July 5 to July 10 at the Oradea Arena in Romania, with CacaNito and Dan1 helping North Macedonia top the podium and win $10,000 (£8,435/ €9,913).

Ukraine secured a second-place finish and an $8,000 (£6,748/€7,931) prize, while Serbia and Sweden tied for third, splitting the $7,000 (£5,904/€6,939) prize offer.

"Congratulations to all the countries which took part in the CS:GO regional qualifier, and my many thanks to the Romanian Esports Federation for welcoming the World Esports Family for this fantastic event," IESF President Vlad Marinescu said.

"The level of competition was world-class and it’s clear that the bar is being raised year upon year.

"And a special congratulations to Europe’s new CS:GO champions, North Macedonia, for showcasing incredible performances to beat out the competition.

"We are very excited to welcome the team to Bali later this year for the World Esports Championships Finals."

European Esports Federation President Ido Brosh praised Oradea for hosting the event and congratulated the winners.

"I’d like to congratulate North Macedonia for their victory and thank our partners at Digital Crusade and IESF for the support and hospitality," Brosh said.

"See you in our next European Championships in Pogdorica!"

The European Championships in eFootball and Dota 2 are scheduled to be held soon in Podgorica, Montenegro and Tirana, Albania, respectively, followed by PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang regional qualifiers.

The 2022 World Esports Championships Finals in Bali is set to be held from December 1 to December 12.