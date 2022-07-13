The Victoria Commonwealth Games are to open on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, in 2026, Commonwealth Games Australia has announced.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to stage the Opening Ceremony at the beginning of 12 days of competition scheduled to run until March 29.

The 2006 Opening Ceremony and athletics were held in the same stadium and only Edinburgh's Meadowbank Stadium, in 1970 and 1986, has previously hosted two Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremonies.

Victoria 2026 is set to be the first regional Commonwealth Games, held under a multi-city model with hubs in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland, each with its own Athletes’ Village, as well as Melbourne.

The Games programme is to include at least 16 sports which are already confirmed, but an expression of interest (EOI) process for additional sports or disciplines has also been launched.

It is expected that up to five sports might be added through this process.

"International federations (IFs) are encouraged to see how their respective sport could enhance and complement the programme" the EOI document explained.

It advised them to consider "how being included in the Games will assist in building a legacy that benefits the Games Host and Victorian community, participation, inclusion & integrity, and how the sport’s addition will assist in creating a fantastic Games".

The Melbourne Cricket Ground staged the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony in 2006 and would be only the second stadium to do so twice ©Getty Images

Organisers have prioritised economic benefits through audience appeal, broadcast appeal, tourism and sponsorship benefits.

They also place a premium on community benefits including participation and inclusion, what is described as "local partnership opportunities", geographical balance and "quality of Australian competition".

The other factor addresses deliverability, the cost of construction, the time needed and the "ongoing functionality of any new infrastructure".

The deadline for submissions from IFs is August 19.

The Victorian government will work with Commonwealth Games Australia and the Commonwealth Games Federation to make a decision on additional sports.

Aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting are the 16 sports already on the programme.

Six Para sports - athletics, swimming, lawn bowls, triathlon, table tennis and powerlifting - are also due to be contested.

St Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and Saint Patrick's Day is observed on March 17, the claimed date of his death.