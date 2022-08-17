Birmingham 2022 memorabilia is available to the public through auctions ©The Saleroom

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games auction house has launched, giving fans the opportunity to own authentic items from the event.

Memorabilia is available from medal ceremonies, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the Queen's Baton Relay, official kit worn by athletes, match used sports equipment, and replica tickets.

The costliest item available is the Opening Ceremony book exclusively signed by production designer Misty Buckley and artistic director Iqbal Khanwhich and is expected to sell for between £5,000 ($6,000/€5,900) to £7,000 ($8,400/€8,300), with bidding starting at £4,000 ($4,800/€4,700).

"It's a privilege to be collaborating with Birmingham 2022, to connect fans with the Games, helping the incredible memories live on," said Gordon MacPherson, owner and managing director of The Retailer Group, which is helping to facilitate the auctions.

"We are proud to be part of an incredible initiative which allows supporters to own a piece of sporting history and create a lasting legacy."

Each item comes with a certificate of authentication and an official hologram as part of the only approved memorabilia collection for Birmingham 2022.

Proceeds will go back to the Games to fund community projects.

"The memorabilia programme is such a fantastic way to remember some of the most incredible moments from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, whether a ticket holder, collector, super-fan or looking for the perfect gift, there really is a one-of-a-kind item for everyone," said David Leather, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Partnerships.

The Retailer Group was appointed by Birmingham 2022 and CGF Partnerships as official auction and memorabilia licensee, responsible for sourcing, delivering and retailing the collection of products from the Games.

Alongside the official memorabilia, Games fans will have the chance to commemorate Birmingham 2022 with a "fan wall" that will be constructed within the grounds of the Alexander Stadium in the city.