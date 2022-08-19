Chair of BISFed Classification Committee steps down after 20 years

Elsa Matthee is stepping down as chair of the Boccia International Sport Federation (BISFed) Classification Committee, having led the panel for more than 20 years.

The South African official will continue to sit on the BISFed Board.

Matthee will also remain an international classifier.

Shail Maharaj from Australia, who was vice-chair of the Classification Committee, will move up to interim chair.

Individual tournaments were held in four boccia classifications at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics ©Getty Images

"I am sure the whole boccia family will join me in thanking Elsa for her dedication and expertise over such a long time in building our classification capability," BISFed President David Hadfield said.

"She has been a shining example of what our volunteers do to make our sport great.

"I am so pleased Elsa will still be able to contribute as a Board member and an international classifier."