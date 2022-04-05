United States Senators Richard Blumenthal and Jerry Moran have called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to conduct a comprehensive review into the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) mishandled inquiry into the former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.

Blumenthal and Moran, respectively the Democrat and Republican Senators for Connecticut and Kansas, urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to expand the current DOJ review into its decision to not criminally charge FBI agents who made false statements during a DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) investigation of the Nassar case.

They are calling for the review to instead cover "all information in its possession related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's mishandling of its inquiry into" Nassar.

FBI agents who knew about the allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar but did little about it and lied about their inactivity need to be held accountable, Blumenthal and Moran say.

According to the OIG investigation into the FBI's conduct during the Nassar investigation, officials in the FBI's Indianapolis office failed to respond to allegations made by USA Gymnastics team members "with the urgency that the allegations required".

"The Department’s response to the OIG report cannot end there," the senators told Garland in a letter.

"The fact that this review is based, at least in part, on new information that has come to light - more than six years after the Nassar allegations were first reported to the FBI - suggests that there might be more that the FBI and the Department missed."

Jerry Moran is one two US Senators to ask the DOJ to expand its review into its decision to not criminally charge FBI agents ©Getty Images

The report concluded Jay Abbott, the special agent in charge of the investigation, and an Indianapolis Field Office supervisory special agent made false statements.

Abbott, who retired in 2018, was deemed to have lied to OIG investigators about applying for a top-level security role with the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) while he was consulting with former USA Gymnastics chief executive Steve Penny during the Nassar case.

Penny is accused of telling USA Gymnastics employees "to immediately locate, pack up and remove any and all documents… related to Nassar or medical care" when law officials arrived unexpectedly at the Karolyi Ranch Olympic gymnastics training facility in Texas in November 2016.

Penny, who reportedly received severance pay of $1 million (721,000/€841,000) in 2017, was arrested on evidence-tampering charges in October 2018 and faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted in Texas.

The letter by the Senators cited the December 2018 Congressional Committee referral of Scott Blackmun, the former chief executive of the USOC, to the DOJ for making false statements and misleading Congress.

"To date, we do not know what, if anything, the Department did with this referral," Blumenthal and Moran said.

Blackmun resigned 2018, while the USOC has since rebranded as the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

The OIG report claimed that FBI agents lied to investigators to cover up the mistakes in their investigation of Nassar.

Larry Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of women gymnasts ©Getty Images

According to the OIG report, FBI agent Michael Langeman failed to write a formal report of his 2015 interview with Olympic champion and abuse survivor McKayla Maroney until more than a year later.

Maroney and her attorney argued the subsequent report was inaccurate.

FBI director Christopher Wray said Langeman was fired from the bureau in September 2021.

In the following October, Wray told a Senate Committee that DOJ officials rejected the opportunity to indict Abbott and Langeman once in 2020 and again in 2021.

Blumenthal and Moran also raised the issue that Josh Minkler, the former US Attorney General for the South District of Indiana who is now in private practice, is representing Abbott.

Minkler and Abbott worked closely for several years and the original allegations against Nassar in 2015 were brought when Minkler was Attorney General for the South District of Indiana.

"There has been little to no action taken to action taken to hold those at DOJ who should have protected Nassar’s victims accountable," the letter reads.

"Furthermore, other information strongly suggests failures - beyond the apparent dereliction of duty by two FBI agents - that merit your attention and fact finding."

Simeone Biles told Senate hearing in September "I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse" ©Getty Images

Blumenthal and Moran added: "We write to urge the Department to conduct a comprehensive review of all information in its possession to determine whether any additional investigations should be opened or widened, and if other individuals and institutions who enabled the cover up this egregious abuse should be charged and held accountable."

Nassar was sent to prison in 2017 on child pornography charges and convicted again in 2018 after admitting to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with minors.

Nassar was to sentenced to up to 175 years in prison, having already sentenced to a 60-year term, and has been told he will die in prison.

Almost 160 victims testified before sentencing.

In December 2021, USA Gymnastics and the USOPC reached a $380 million (£288 million/€336 million) settlement with a committee representing victims of Larry Nassar.

USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and it took more than three years from then for a settlement to be reached.