Gymnasts to file lawsuit against FBI for mishandling of Nassar abuse investigation

Thirteen gymnasts who survived sexual abuse from convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, are set to file a lawsuit worth $130 million (£101 million/€120 million) against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over its mishandling of the investigation into the disgraced former doctor.

Each of them are seeking $10 million (£7.78 million/€9.26 million) for the agency's failure to act on reports of misconduct.

"No one should have been assaulted after the summer of 2015 because the FBI should have done its job," said Grace French, one of the gymnasts who was abused after the FBI was notified of misconduct.

Their lawyers claim the FBI knew about the allegations against Nassar in 2015, which the former USA Gymnastics national medical coordinator said was medical treatment.

It adds that the Bureau failed to take steps to halt abuse or notify other law enforcement agencies.

Attorney Antoinette Frazho added that it "led to this monster continuing to sexually assault women and children for 16 more months" and that the FBI were "careless, reckless and grossly negligent."

A lawsuit cannot be filed yet as the Federal Tort Claims Act requires administrative complaints to be filed with the United States Government first.

Only if the Federal Government fails to act within six months can plaintiffs proceed with a civil lawsuit seeking monetary damages - in this case, against the FBI.

This would not be an unprecedented lawsuit, after the US Department of Justice settled 40 civil cases from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting at a cost of $127 million (£99 million/€118 million), with survivors and family members of the deceased saying that the FBI failed to act on tips that the shooter had a violent history, prior to the incident.

FBI director Christopher Wray admitted fault from the agency over the mishandling of the investigation last year ©Getty Images

FBI director Christopher Wray previously apologised to the victims of Nassar's abuse in September in front of the US Senate calling the failure "inexcusable."

Another attorney Jamie White has said more than 100 women were assaulted by the doctor after July 2015.

He was not arrested until November 2016 and was later sentenced to at least 140 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, receiving and possession of child pornography, as well as tampering with evidence.

From July 2015 until September 2016, he was still working at Michigan State University (MSU), only being removed from his position when Rachael Denhollander - a former gymnast - came forward to the Indianapolis Star about the abuse she suffered at Nassar's hands, leading to his arrest.

Some of the US' greatest gymnasts were abused by the doctor during his tenure including Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas.

Recent settlements for victims include $500 million (£389 million/€463 million) from MSU and a $380 million (£296 million/€352 million) agreement with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Nassar is believed to have abused at least 330 women during his roles.