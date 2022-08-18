Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation have revealed the groups for the 2023 World Junior Championship, which is set to start on December 26.

Hosts Canada have been drawn against Sweden, Czech Republic, Germany and Austria in Group A at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Group B, which is due to be played at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, consists of the United States facing Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia.

Due to there being no relegation at the 2022 edition, which is currently ongoing, the groups were organised by ranking every federation on their performance in the last five tournaments.

At least 10 games are due to be played in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia prior to the tournament.

The full schedule for the under-20 event has yet to be announced.

Russia, along with Belarus, have been banned from the IIHF World Junior Championship ©Getty Images

Hockey Canada has been allowed to continue hosting events despite the backlash over its handling of complaints of sexual assault.

The organisation has had its access to public funds frozen.

The crisis was triggered when it became known earlier this year that Hockey Canada had settled a case for CAD3.55 million (£2.3 million/$2.8 million/€2.7 million) with a woman who alleges she was abused by members of Canada's junior national team in 2018.

Russia are banned from the competition following the invasion of Ukraine while Belarus have received the same punishment for supporting their military operation.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is due to conclude on January 5.