The French Tennis Federation (FFT) and the Senegalese Tennis Federation (STF) have signed a cooperation agreement to support the development of the sport in Senegal until at least 2026, covering the build-up to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Initial work between the bodies started in 2019 and was relaunched in June following complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives from both countries were present at the National Training Center in France to sign the protocol.

"This is a great moment for us," said STF President Issa Mboup.

"This rapprochement will allow the development of tennis, but not only.

"It is a vector of inclusion for all Senegalese, through training, tennis at school, urban tennis."

This agreement includes providing training for ball boys and girls, as well as referees.

Dakar is to hold the 2026 Youth Olympics ©Getty Images

Training content is to be shared between the countries too.

"This day marks the beginning of a beautiful story, moments of exchange and sharing," said FFT President Gilles Moretton.

"We look forward to supporting Senegal to the extent of our possibilities and to achieving concrete achievements together."

A training academy is in the works as well in the new city of Diamniadio, which is to feature clay courts.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics was supposed to take place in 2022, but was moved back four years due to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.