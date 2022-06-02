A delegation from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has visited Senegal to meet with the sport's key officials in the country and discuss its development prior to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The FIVB delegation consisted of development commission secretary and Board of administration member Zdeslav Barač, head of technical and development department Steve Tutton, and his assistant Hugo Derycke.

The growth of beach volleyball was also a key topic in addition to the traditional discipline.

The travelling group also visited the site where a new outdoor volleyball court is set to be installed in addition to the location of future beach volleyball courts.

The new outdoor volleyball court is due to be provided by the FIVB as part of its "Volleyball Empowerment" programme.

"The FIVB, under the guidance of FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F°, has been working tirelessly to develop volleyball and beach volleyball worldwide by reinvesting the money that comes from the sport back into the sport," said Barač.

"We are delighted to have a collaborative partnership with the Volleyball Federation of Senegal, and have enjoyed productive meetings with the NOC and Ministry of Sports.

The delegation visited the location where a new outdoor volleyball court is set to be installed with funding provided by the FIVB ©FIVB

"Senegal’s commitment to volleyball is clear, and the FIVB is delighted to approve a new outdoor volleyball court, in addition to our ongoing coach support project, through the revolutionary programme of Volleyball Empowerment."

The visit follows Volleyball Federation of Senegal President Amadou Seye's visit to the FIVB headquarters in Lausanne.

The March meeting saw Seye discuss event hosting opportunities and the FIVB coaching support that has been provided to help Senegal develop a competitive youth beach volleyball team before the Games in four years' time.

"We are extremely grateful to the FIVB and its President, Dr Ary S. Graça F°, for providing this support to Senegal," said Seye.

"It means so much to the growing number of volleyball and beach volleyball players in the country as it provides the necessary boost and facilities to raise the level of the sport.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the FIVB for years to come."

The following day, the FIVB delegation visited Saly, where the beach venue for Dakar 2026 is set to be located, to hold meetings with tourism and events agency SAPCO and the Saly Deputy Mayor Madame Hann, Vice Mayor Penda Seck and representatives from the Saly beach volleyball club.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games was originally scheduled to take place from October 22 to November 9 2022 but was delayed due to the operational and economical consequences of the Tokyo 2020 postponement.