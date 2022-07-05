Senegalese Golf Federation to set up new team for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games

The Senegalese Golf Federation (SGF) will set up a new team in the coming days, targeting a podium finish at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Second vice-president of the SGF, Sidy Guèye, announced the decision during an awards ceremony for golfers from the country.

A total of 20 golfers, aged 12 to 15, from Almadies, Technopole, Saly and Cap Skirring will be selected so that each area will have five representatives.

These golfers are scheduled to undergo training before a final selection is made closer to the Youth Olympic Games.

"We ask parents to authorize their children for this selection," Guèye was quoted as saying by the wiwsport.com.

Second vice-president of the SGF, Sidy Guèye, has requested parents of potential athletes "to authorize their children for this selection" ©wiwsport

"Our goal is to build a competitive team capable of making an honourable participation in the next YOG."

The first edition of the Youth Olympics was held in Singapore in 2010 with Buenos Aires in Argentina hosting the latest edition in 2018.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games was originally scheduled to take place from October 22 to November 9 this year but was delayed because of operational and economical consequences of the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Those aged between 15 and 18 on December 31 2026 will be eligible to compete in Dakar.

Currently, there are 28 sports on the programme with a further seven proposed by Dakar 2026.