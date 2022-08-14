Slovenian cross-country skier Hana Mazi Jamnik has died after being hit by a truck in Norway during training.

The 19-year-old was training on roller skis on Thursday (August 11) when she got caught in an accident with the bypassing vehicle.

Despite receiving first aid and being taken to hospital immediately, she was pronounced dead by doctors.

"Hanna Mazi Jamnik has left us," read a statement from the Slovenian Ski Federation.

"During the preparations in Norway, the life of our young cross-country skier, Hana Mazi Jamnik, ended in a tragic accident.

"Hana Mazi Jamnik successfully performed at the Blink Festival in Norway last week.

"Before the home World Championship in Planica 2023, she was included in the Slovenian national team for the first time.

"Last year, the 19-year-old won the title of junior world champion in the 10km free technique and was the runner-up in the 13km classic technique.

"In Finland in February 2021, she was 12th place at the junior world championships in the 5km free technique.

"Two years ago, she also won the summer national championship in Dolo near Ljubljana.

"Our sincere condolences to the family.

"Hana, you will always be in our thoughts.

"We will miss you."

The International Ski Federation has also paid tribute to Jamnik.

"The FIS Cross-Country family would like to extend our dearest condolences to Hana’s family and to her loved ones and to all who knew Hana as the positive and caring young person she was," a statement read.

"Our condolences also go out to her Slovenian team colleagues and the entire staff.

"We are heartbroken about the loss of such a young life."