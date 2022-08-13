Britain dominated the first of two medal days in rowing taking place at the Olympic Regatta Centre as part of the Munich 2022 European Championships, winning four of the 11 golds on offer, including the men's eight.

The British men's eight retained its European title in the final event of the day as the home crew, silver medallists at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics, missed the podium by one place.

That meant the hosts secured just one medal from the whole day’s action - a silver earned by Manuela Diening in the Para-rowing women's sculls.

Britain’s eight - Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, David Bewicke-Copley, Sholto Carnegie, Charles Elwes, Thomas Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and cox Harry Brightmore - finished in 5min 49.67sec, with The Netherlands taking silver in 5:54.21 and Italy claiming bronze on 5:55.08.

Italy and Romania won three golds each, with Norway taking the other title.

Britain's first gold of the day had come in the women's four, where Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten clocked 6:50.92 to beat Ireland, who earned silver in 6:52.99, and Romania, who clocked 6:53.83.

Gold in the women's quadruple sculls came in emphatic fashion as Jessica Marie Leyden, Lola Anderson, Georgina Megan Breyshaw and Lucy Glover beat their Dutch rivals by 3.31sec, clocking 6:49.21, with Ukraine securing bronze in 6:53.76.

The fourth British win came courtesy of the men’s four, which clocked 6:15.43 to finish clear of The Netherlands on 6:17.69 and Romania on 6:19.49.

Italy won the opening contest on a day of fine rowing weather as Giacomo Perini took the men's Para-rowing single sculls title, clocking 9:38.48 to keep Ukraine's double Paralympic champion Roman Polianskyi in second place on 9:46.44, with bronze going to Britain's Benjamin Pritchard in 9:53.75.

Giacomo Perini of Italy reacts after winning gold in the first rowing final of the Munich 2022 European Championships, the men's Para rowing single sculls ©Getty Images

Italy secured gold in the men's quadruple sculls, finishing in 6:06.77 ahead of Poland, who recorded 6:07.85, and Romania third in 6:08.27.

The third Italian victory came in the lightweight men's quadruple sculls where, despite almost coming to grief at one point, the quartet of Antonio Vicino, Martino Goretti, Niels Torre and Patrick Rocek finished in 6:17.83, almost seven seconds ahead of its only opposition, a German crew, in a contest that saw only gold awarded.

Favourites Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu of Romania won the first Romanian gold in the women's pair, overtaking the field over the final 200 metres before finishing in 7:34.41.

Silver went to Britain in 7:36.20, with the Netherlands claiming bronze in 7:39.49.

Immediately afterwards Romania's men's pair followed suit, winning in 6:44.28 from Britain in 6:46.52 and Spain in 6:49.13.

The third Romanian gold on the day came in the women's double sculls, where silver went to the Netherlands and bronze to Italy.

The German silver came in the second final of the day, the women's Para rowing single sculls, where Norway's four-times world champion and world record holder Birgit Skarstein - who also competes internationally in Para skiiing - winning in 10:59.89, with Diening clocking 11:07.89 and Ukraine's Anna Sheremet taking bronze in 11:18.55.

On a dire day for the hosts, there was some earlier good news as home rower Oliver Zeidler, defending champion and 2019 world champion, progressed to the A-final with a victory over Melwin Twellar of The Netherlands.

In the first semifinal of the event, Britain's Graeme Thomas overtook the fast-starting Olympic champion Stefanos Ntouskos of Greece to take the win - but Olympic silver medallist Kjetil Borch of Norway, who is making a comeback after time out and injury, will race the B-final after finishing fourth.