Tokyo 2020 medallists feature among New Zealand's first Para Sport Champions

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has named its first 12 Para Sport Champions including Tokyo 2020 F46 javelin gold medallist Holly Robinson.

The awards are part of a new Para Sport Champions initiative which aims to "change perceptions of disability through the lens of Paralympians, Para athletes, and the Paralympic Movement."

Joining Robinson is Rio 2016 F44 javelin bronze medallist Rory McSweeney, Tokyo 2020 silver and bronze sprinter Danielle Aitchison, and four-time Paralympic athletic medallist William Stedman.

Mitch Joynt, Jaden Moyold, Corbin Hart, Barney Koneferenisi, Anna Taylor, Caitlin Dore, Mike Todd and Sarah Ellington make up the rest of the chosen dozen.

"PNZ's vision is 'through Para sport, lives will be transformed', said PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan.

"The Harvey Norman Para Sport Champions are incredible individuals who will challenge perceptions of disability through sharing their lived experience and Para sport journey while highlighting the Paralympic values of courage, determination, inspiration, equality."

The initiative is in partnership with retailer Harvey Norman, with an announcement coming at an event in its Manukau location.

"It's been a fantastic day here," said McSweeney.

The Para Sport Champions initiative aims to challenge perspections on disabled people in New Zealand ©PNZ

"Harvey Norman have been great hosts - they really care about this programme.

"We've all been fired up by what we’ve heard from Mark Inglis and others here today.

"We've needed something like this for a long time.

"The part I’m most looking forward to is working with tamariki and teachers in schools."

The 12 athletes are due to work with 20 primary schools around New Zealand to tell their stories and challenge attitudes towards disabled people.

"The Harvey Norman Para Sport Champions are our way of supporting Para athletes' impact in the community," said Harvey Norman New Zealand bedding and bed linen general manager Lisa Hickford.

"This programme connects these amazing role models and allows them to work as ambassadors with the communities who need to see them."