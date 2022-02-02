Paralympics New Zealand and DFSNZ partner to boost inclusion in anti-doping activities

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) and Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ) have partnered to improve anti-doping support for Para athletes, promising results by 2024.

The partnership is aimed to address a shortcoming in anti-doping support available to Para athletes compared to their able-bodied contemporaries.

A new strategy will emphasise inclusion in anti-doping projects, making it easier for Para athletes to meet the same standards expected of able-bodies athletes.

DFSNZ Nick Paterson also believes the refreshed approach can inspire other organisations to change.

"Clean Para athletes have the same right to clean sport as any other clean athlete," Paterson said.

"Historically we don’t think the international anti-doping community, including DFSNZ, has done enough to support this.

"We are in a position to make much-needed change in New Zealand, and we hope that other anti-doping organisations are inspired to reflect on their own approaches in a similar way."

Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Fiona Allan has welcomed the new approach to fighting doping in Para sport ©Getty Images

The DFSNZ, New Zealand’s National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), aims to protect clean athletes and advocate for a clean sport.

Education work within sporting communities is a central part of advocating for clean sport.

"Drug Free Sport NZ’s commitment to enhancing its support to Para athletes and Para sport in New Zealand is really encouraging," PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan added.

"International statistics have demonstrated that there is a big difference in testing across Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

"We commend Drug Free Sport NZ on their Action Plan for Para sport in New Zealand, and we are hopeful that other NADOs are also working towards increased inclusion of Para athletes and Para sport."