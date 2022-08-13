Obstacle is set to continue its trial to replace riding in modern pentathlon as the New 5th Discipline Test Event III is due to take place in Lignano Sabbiadoro in Italy from September 9 to 10.

The competition is for youth athletes to try out the discipline and is scheduled to run parallel with the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Youth World Championships from September 4 to 11.

"On behalf of the UIPM Executive Board I am grateful to the Italian Modern Pentathlon Federation for adding the third obstacle discipline test event to the schedule for the UIPM 2022 Youth World Championships in Lignano Sabbiadoro," said UIPM President Klaus Schormann.

"After the first test in Ankara, the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive.

"We are confident that the second test in Manila and third test will be equally successful.

"There will be a special focus on under-19 and under-17 athletes in Italy.

"This is important because these athletes will be approaching the peak of their careers at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Obstacle is getting closer to being included in modern pentathlon, with the UIPM having already held two test events in Ankara and Manila ©UIPM

"I encourage all National Federations, coaches, and support teams to give athletes the opportunity to participate in the obstacle discipline test and discover how this discipline can be successfully integrated into modern pentathlon’s future in the Olympic Games."

On both days of competition, the obstacle test will take place one hour after the end of the World Championships schedule.

Athletes will be shown a demonstration from obstacle athletes before a monitored training session and then the competition.

"From a development perspective, the scheduling of the obstacle discipline test event during the UIPM 2022 Youth World Championships is important because it gives the elite athletes of tomorrow the same opportunities being given to the elite athletes of today.

"I believe there will be a lot of enthusiasm about the test event in Italy, and the participating athletes will learn a lot from the obstacle specialists and enjoy their chance to train and race on the course that will be built in Lignano Sabbiadoro."