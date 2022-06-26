Balázs Szép and Michelle Gulyás of Hungary overcame a 35-second deficit to steal mixed relay gold on the last day of the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Pentathlon World Cup Final in Ankara.

Japan had led the standings all day thanks to an impressive all-round performance but despite Misaki Uchida holding on to pole position during her laser run leg, Gulyás made up enough ground for Szép to launch an assault on Taishu Sato.

The 22-year-old took the lead after two shoots before cruising across the line with 1,357 points ahead of the Japanese pair's 1,351.

"We are very happy, we are a very good team and we helped each other out," said Gulyás.

"We train together back home, so it’s nice to win a medal together.

"We were tired because we were doing semi-finals, finals and then today without a rest day, but I think we are in good shape and we saw good competition with others, so it was good."

Behind the top two, Natalia Dominiak and Daniel Lawrynowicz of Poland won a hard-earned bronze with 1,341 points ahead of fourth-placed Mexicans Mariana Arceo and Duilio Carrillo on 1,332 points.

"We are in shock, but our performance was really good and our shooting was incredible," said Dominiak.

"Today we had a lucky day, we were lucky with horses and we only had seven penalties, and in laser run we rocked!

"It’s our first senior World Cup medal and this is my World Cup Final debut, so we are very happy and proud."

Hungary also topped the overall Pentathlon World Cup Final medal table with one gold and two bronze, ahead of South Korea's one gold and one silver and France with one gold.

Tomorrow the first test event for the obstacle discipline is set to take place, also in the Turkish capital.

Obstacle racing is being considered as a potential replacement for riding in modern pentathlon after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.