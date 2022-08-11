International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has paid tribute to one of the organisation's founding fathers, André Auberger, who has died at the age of 84.

Auberger died on August 4, leaving behind a legacy as the first IPC treasurer when the body was established in 1989 in Düsseldorf.

He held this position under the President Bob Steadward.

The Frenchman helped the IPC become financially sustainable after starting with no money and in 2001 was recognised for his work with the Paralympic Order, the highest honour in the Paralympic Movement.

Parsons praised the late administrator for his work in developing Paralympic sport.

André Auberger was pivotal to Para sport in France ©Getty Images

"André was a visionary leader who contributed a great deal to the Paralympic Movement both internationally and nationally in France in his quest to advance the lives of persons with disabilities through sport," said Parsons.

"He played a fundamental and invaluable role in establishing the IPC and can be regarded as one of the founding fathers of our organisation.

"His approach to finance was meticulous, and thanks to his great contacts, both domestically and internationally, the IPC was able not just to survive but thrive in those early years.

"His passion, drive and dedication will never be forgotten.

"Not content with ensuring the IPC's financial security, he was the founder of Solidarity and Paralympic Development within the IPC, helping to support the development of Paralympic sport in countries around the world.

"It saddens me that Andre will not be here for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games to see the fruits of his labour, but I know he will be there in spirit enjoying every single second.

"The thoughts of everyone at the IPC and the entire Paralympic Movement are with Andre’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."

Auberger was a wheelchair basketball player, shooter and table tennis player during his athletic career, before moving into administration.

He was the President of the French Handisport Federation from 1981 to 2007 and became Honorary President afterwards.

Auberger also helped to create the French Paralympic and Sports Committee.