Jackson comes out of retirement to play for Australia at Women's Basketball World Cup

Australian Basketball Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson has returned from retirement to make the national team roster for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Basketball World Cup at the age of 41.

The hosts announced a squad of 12 for the World Cup, with Bec Allen and Cayla George set for their third appearance.

Marianna Tolo, Steph Talbot, Sami Whitcomb, Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor return for their second and Sara Blicavs, Darcee Garbin, Anneli Maley and Kristy Wallace are to debut at the tournament.

Allen, Magbegor, Whitcomb, Wallace and Talbot are all current players in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) too.

It is to be Jackson's fifth World Cup appearance and explained how she felt when the head coach Sandy Brondello got in touch with her.

"There were a lot of emotions when Sandy rang me, I had a bit of a cry to be honest," said Jackson.

"I have been working my body hard, and I didn't honestly know if it was going to hold up to my intense training regime, but it has and I'm feeling good."

Bec Allen and Cayla George are to compete at the World Cup for a third time ©Getty Images

Her last international tournament was the London 2012 Olympic Games and she retired in 2016 due to knee and Achilles injuries in the build-up to Rio 2016.

She then had two children in 2017 and 2018.

After becoming reliant on painkillers at the end of her career, Jackson turned to medical cannabis to help her recovery work.

She won three consecutive silver medals with Australia at the Olympics between 2000 and 2008, as well as bronze at London 2012.

Since her retirement, the team have not made the medals at the Games.

Jackson was part of the team that won the 2006 World Cup.

They head into the 2022 World Cup as silver medallists from 2018.