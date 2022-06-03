The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is to replace Nigeria for the upcoming Women's Basketball World Cup following the National Federation's intention to withdraw from the competition.

Mali, who were the next-ranked team in Group B of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, have been invited by FIBA to replace them.

"In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA's request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the Government's decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022," read a FIBA statement.

It added that it was not possible to postpone the major competition until a resolution could be made, meaning Nigeria were confirmed to be withdrawn and their spot given to Mali.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) was withdrawn from all international competitions and activities for two years after Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari approved a ban due to governance issues.

Nigeria's basketball team will not compete at the Women's Basketball World Cup in September ©Getty Images

Previously FIBA warned the NBBF that the Government's actions would lead to sanctions.

Musa Kida and Igoche Mark are both claiming to be President of the NBBF, but Kida was endorsed by FIBA in March.

The Nigerian Government claimed that this was to enable a revamp of the sport at grassroots level, with the NBBF to be dissolved and an Interim Management Committee established under the Youth and Sports Ministry's plans.

These decisions could affect Nigerian basketball players preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with a withdrawal from the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers eliminating them from fielding a men's team at Paris 2024, due to it being part of the qualification process for the Games.

Nigeria's ban could also affect participation at upcoming AfroBasket events.

The 2022 Women's Basketball World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 1 in Australia.