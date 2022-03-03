The draw for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Basketball World Cup has taken place, with hosts Australia set to meet Olympic silver medallists Japan in Group B, with competition set for Sydney later this year.

Defending champions United States will face challenge from semi-finalists Belgium and an undetermined team who are yet to replace Russia in Group A.

Hosts Australia, who won the 2006 title, are the only qualified team to have won the World Cup other than the US, who have claimed a record 10 trophies, including the past three.

The US are also the Olympic champions after beating the hosts of the Games, Japan, in the final 90-75.

Japan join Australia on their side of the draw after a successful 2021, with the six-team group being bolstered by 2018 quarter-finalists Canada, Nigeria and France.

Serbia complete the line-up.

Joining the US and Belgium in Group A are debutants Bosnia and Herzegovina, South Korea and China.

Russia - under the Russian Basketball Federation moniker due to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's doping sanctions on the nation - were supposed to complete the six, but FIBA banned them.

This is due to the country's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, which has led to international condemnation.

"FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims," read a FIBA statement when the decision was made.

"In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3x3 Basketball competitions until further notice.

"FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail."

Russia's place is replaced with "To Be Determined" for now, but FIBA's Central Board will decide which team from the Washington Qualifying Tournament will participate at the competition.

Puerto Rico were eliminated while Russia progressed in third behind the US and Belgium.

It is undetermined whether Russia could regain the spot at a later date or if they will be replaced by Puerto Rico.

The draw was performed by FIBA Hall of Famer Michele Timms, as well as FIBA's Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Event Ambassador Lauren Jackson and former player Shane Heal.

The Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 1.