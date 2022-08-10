The Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) has praised the work of the Indonesian Sport Climbing Federation (FPTI) for forming the 2022 Indonesian Sport Climbing Circuit, a national competition to help develop athletes.

KOI Executive Committee member Puji Lestari said the Indonesian Sport Climbing Circuit can help create consistent performances in the sport.

"This is a very good event because this is the first circuit organised by FPTI," said Lestari.

"We hope that this event can be a place for young athletes to hone their abilities so that in the future they can follow in the footsteps of seniors who have made the name of Merah Putih [Indonesia] a good name in the world.

"The enthusiasm is extraordinary because they are enthusiastic about participating in this event.

"I am proud that sport climbing in Indonesia can become a popular sport as it is today."

KOI attended the first leg of the Indonesian Sport Climbing Circuit ©KOI

The first edition of the Indonesian Sport Climbing Circuit was attended by 365 athletes from 21 provinces, competing in lead, boulder and speed disciplines from Thursday (August 4) until Sunday (August 7) at Jakarta International Wall Park.

FPTI chairman Yenny Wahid called for momentum to continue in the run-up to the next two Olympic Games.

"Indonesian sport climbing is currently climbing as the name suggests, but, we can't relax because there are Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and other Olympics," said Yenny.

"We need to produce new athletes to find seeds that can make the nation proud."

Indonesia are strong in speed competition in sport climbing, with Veddriq Leonardo and Kiromal Katibin finishing first and second in the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Cup season standings.