Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance ostarine.

Martin tested positive at an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger event in Bratislava in Slovakia in June, while ranked 191st in the world.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said it sent Martin a pre-charge notice on July 22, and that the player has been suspended from that date.

Ostarine, which is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), can be used to treat muscle wastage and burn fat and is prohibited at all times.

Martin has a career-high singles ranking of 93 and his best performance in a Grand Slam was reaching round three of the 2016 French Open.

As well as Martin's provisional suspension, the ITIA has also announced Felipe Hernandez has been provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.

Both players may request their B sample is tested ©Getty Images

The Chilean returned a sample which came back positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone.

Hernandez's ATP singles ranking at the time of the sample's collection in Ecuador in June was number 1,179.

Both 22-year-old Hernandez and 32-year-old Martin are forbidden from playing in or attending sanctioned tennis events while provisionally suspended.

Both may request to have B samples tested.