Racewalker Dominic King has criticised UK Athletics for leaving him out of the European Athletics Championships team, accusing the governing body of being "toxic" and suggesting it does not care about the mental health of athletes.

King, a two-time Olympian, was hoping to make the team in the men's 35-kilometre racewalk, but was not part of the record-breaking 115 athletes selected by Britain for the Championships, scheduled to start on Monday (August 15) and finish on August 21 in Munich.

On a post on Twitter, he questioned why he was not selected despite having met the qualifying standard.

Heather Lewis and Bethan Davies have been selected on the women's side in racewalking and Tom Bosworth in the men's 20km.

UK Athletics is the national governing body for athletics in the United Kingdom but goes by the name British Athletics as the consumer brand of the organisation.

The racewalker also claimed there were "serious failings" in the selection policy.

"Despite meeting the qualifying entry standard, I somehow still do not earn my right to put on my nations vest," said King on Twitter.

"I feel the need to report, once again the serious failings within the British Athletics selection process and the farcical situation that some athletes face with trying to reach the start line.

"It seems that the selection is based on who you are rather than your actual performances.

"British Athletics is a toxic governing body and fails to learn from its previous errors.

"I am passionate about standing up for wrongdoings and to try to help change these for the better moving forward."

Calling all 🇬🇧athletes. You need to speak out for change. This time it’s me. Next time it could be you. I truly hoped @BritAthletics would improve with the previous change in leadership but instead things have got worse 🤦‍♂️. Genuinely saddened that my sport could fall so low. 😢 pic.twitter.com/DzkUvWF4fD — Dominic King (@DomKingOlympian) August 7, 2022

He said there is a lack of communication between UK Athletics and himself and his coach, adding that the organisation asked his former coach about his form, consulting him for the selection process.

King added that no one had checked his mental health or given him support after being left out of teams in the past.

"British Athletics appear not to care about racewalking," he added.

"For many years, racewalking along with the throw events had been treated as an inferior part of athletics."

One of his criticisms was the lack of a national trial for long-distance racewalking in the UK, saying that athletes have to go abroad to get qualifying standards.

King was not selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games despite making the 50km walk standard.

UK Athletics has had to reform its governance in 2020 to "transform the way it approaches difficult ethical decisions" after issues related to coaching and reporting abuse or misconduct.

The independent review found a "general culture of mistrust" within the organisation.

Britain's European Athletics Championships team is its biggest ever with 115 athletes.

It includes newly-crowned Commonwealth champions Eilish McColgan, Laura Muir and Nick Miller.

Insidethegames contacted UK Athletics but they declined to comment.