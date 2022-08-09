Italy top medals table on home soil at European Para Archery Championships

Hosts Italy finished the European Para Archery Championships top of the medals table in Rome, winning five golds thanks to the likes of Elisabetta Mijno and Daniele Piran.

They accumulated a total of 14 medals.

Mijno and Piran were top seeds in their respective events and delivered at the Stadio dei Marmi.

In the women's recurve final, Mijno defeated Greece's Dorothea Poimenidou 6-2, while Piran won 6-2 against Spain's Adrian Orjales Vidal for the visually-impaired 2/3 event.

Paralympic champions Phoebe Paterson Pine of Britain and David Drahonínský of the Czech Republic were winners in the women's compound and men's W1 respectively.

Paralympic champion Phoebe Paterson Pine was one of those to take gold ©Getty Images

Pine defeated Turkey's Öznur Cüre 143-139, while her team-mate Jessica Stretton took bronze by beating Maria Andrea Virgilio 143-136.

Drahonínský defeated Yigit Caner Aydin of Turkey 139-132 for the gold, while Turkey's Bahattin Hekimoglu edged Francesco Tomaselli of Italy 134-133 for bronze.

Belgium's Ruben Vanhollebeke continued his visually-impaired unbeaten run by winning gold in his category with a 6-2 win over Christos Misos of Cyprus.

Romania's Eugen Patru claimed men's recurve gold with a win over Yavuz Papagan of Turkey by a 6-4 score; while Italian Stefano Travisani won 6-5 against France's Guillaume Toucoullet.

Finland's Jere Forsberg defeated Italian Matteo Bonacina 139-137 in the men's compound final, while Maxime Guerin of France defeated Bulent Korkmaz of Turkey 134-130.

Finally, Nii Misir of Turkey defeated Czech Republic's Tereza Brandtlova 123-115 in the women's W1 final.

Behind Italy in the medal table, Turkey and Britain finished second and third.