Ukraine Para archery team able to travel home from World Championships thanks to Polish assistance

Ten athletes and five management staff from Ukraine, who attended last week’s World Archery Para Championships in Dubai, had their trip home cancelled as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The lack of commercial flights left them in desperate need of returning home until Poland’s archery federation and Sports Ministry offered their help.

World Archery managed to book flights to the Polish capital of Warsaw.

The accommodation and bus transport for those returning to Lviv was arranged by the National Federation and sports authorities.

The whole team has now arrived safely in Poland and World Archery will hopefully continue to provide support.

The Ministry of Sport and Tourism of the Republic of Poland demonstrated solidarity through their Twitter page.

Pomagamy i wspieramy Ukrainę‼️



🔴 Minister @KamilBortniczuk i @archery_pl pomagają ukraińskiej drużynie, która wróciła właśnie z MŚ w parałucznictwie z Dubaju w bezpiecznym powrocie do domu.#WspieramyUkrainę 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/C0EETXJq28 — Ministerstwo Sportu i Turystyki (@SPORT_GOV_PL) March 1, 2022

The International Federation delivered a statement regarding the ongoing conflict and has shown to be willing to support all the athletes affected by the crisis.

"World Archery condemns any act that endangers or causes loss of lives," the organisation said.

"There is no place in this world for war or violence.

"World Archery is monitoring the developing situation, while staff in Dubai are supporting the athletes and officials affected by the crisis, and will continue to work with Ukraine’s delegation throughout the remainder of the Championships."

The Executive Board has imposed sanctions against both countries by prohibiting national flags and anthems at the events in addition to vetoing them from hosting international tournaments in their territory.

Additionally, the International Olympic Committee has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The squad ranked ninth in both men's compound and women's team open and in the mixed team category.

Although they finished ninth in both men's recurve and mixed team, they managed to finish sixth in the women's recurve team at Dubai 2022.