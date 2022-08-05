Birmingham has been backed to bid for the Olympics with Commonwealth Games champion Ama Agbeze claiming the English city is "ready" to put forward its case to stage the Games.

The British Olympic Association is pondering a potential bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympics Games with chairman Sir Hugh Robertson last month holding talks with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach over the process.

Speaking last week, Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward refused to rule out a future bid as the city stages this year’s Commonwealth Games but insisted the West Midlands would need "significant investment" from the British Government.

Agbeze and five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, who are both members of the Birmingham 2022 Board, have backed the city to stage the Olympics due to the success of the Commonwealth Games.

"It is not ambitious, Birmingham is ready now," said Agbeze, who captained England to netball gold at Gold Coast 2018.

"If the UK did back another bid, I think we have shown that Birmingham can host major events and will take learnings from these Games and move forward so I think we are ready.

"If you are listening [British Prime Minister] Boris [Johnson] or your successor I think we should bid for that."

Birmingham is staging the Commonwealth Games for the first time and made a failed bid for the 1992 Olympics ©Getty Images

Simmonds added: "I would put my hand up for Birmingham to host a sporting event like that in the future.

"It would be amazing.

"We can do a sporting event and we can showcase incredible sport and for home nation athletes they would love another home Games."

Birmingham entered the race to host the 1992 Olympics only to be knocked out in the second round with eight votes as the Games were awarded to Barcelona in Spain.

London is the only British city to stage the Games, playing host in 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Ward claimed last week that Birmingham 2022 provided the "perfect launchpad" for a future of hosting more big international tournaments.

"I would never rule anything out but if you look at the requirements for an Olympic Games we would have to have significant investment in the city and the wider region to put ourselves in a position to compete and make such a bid," said Ward.

"If the Government are wanting to move a bid forward in the future we would of course engage with them and if they are willing to make investment then we would be delighted to put forward a future bid."

The £73 million Sandwell Aquatics Centre was built in time for the Games ©Getty Images

The Alexander Stadium - the vocal venue for Birmingham 2022 - has undergone a £72 million ($99million/€82million) transformation, while the £73 million ($100million/€83million) Sandwell Aquatics Centre has also been built in time for the Games.

The swimming and diving venue is set to be opened to the public next year following the removal of 4,000 temporary seating but Simmonds believes it has the potential to stage further big events.

"The venue is beautiful and hearing the point view of teammates they have loved the pool and we've had world records," said Simmonds.

"It shows that it is a fast pool and can host big sporting competitions.

"It will be great for the community, so people learning to swim and using the diving facilities now.

"It is a facility that is used for all and we have got to celebrate that.

"To host more and more big competitions going forward would be phenomenal."