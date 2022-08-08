History man Heatly and Spendolini-Sirieix earn final diving golds at Birmingham 2022, along with Reid and Williams

Scotland’s James Heatly emulated his grandfather Peter as he won Commonwealth diving gold today partnering Grace Reid in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard.

A profitable concluding day for the home nations saw England claim the final gold in the mixed synchronised 10m platform as Noah Williams and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix added to the individual versions they had already won.

Heatly and Reid secured gold with a superbly executed final dive that took them from third to first with a total of 306 points.

Australia's early leaders Shixin Li and Maddison Keeney took silver on 304.02 and after England's pairing of Benjamin Cutmore and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil had dropped from second to fourth with a total of 297.30, Malaysia's Muhammad Puteh and Nur Sabri secured bronze on 299.04.

Heatly, who won 1m springboard bronze at Gold Coast 2018, received his Commonwealth gold 64 years after his grandfather, who went on to become chairman of the Commonwealth Games Federation, earned the last of his Games titles at Cardiff in 1958.

Earlier this year Heatly, 25, added two more bronzes to his collection at the World Championships in the team event and mixed synchronised 3m springboard in partnership with Reid.

He also won 3m springboard gold at the inaugural European Games at Baku in 2015.

"These Games have been incredible and our diving team has been bigger than ever," Heatly said.

"It was great for me to have Grace so there's no one else I would have rather done it with."

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Noah Williams celebrate after winning the mixed synchronised 10m platform diving title for England ©Getty Images

Reid already had a Commonwealth gold in her collection having won the 1m springboard at Gold Coast 2018, and she has two European golds.

For a while it seemed a medal was on for 17-year-old Bent-Ashmeil, credited with being the first black diver to represent Britain and England in senior international competition.

A former gymnast who lived near and practised at the Crystal Palace sports complex in south London, Bent-Ashmeil won the European junior 1m springboard title in 2019, when she was also named as England’s Diving Talent of the Year.

Earlier this year the 17-year-old earned her first British senior title, partnering Amy Rollinson in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard.

Williams and Spendolini-Sirieix had already amassed three golds between them at Birmingham 2022, with the former winning in the men’s synchro 10m platform and the latter earning victory in the women’s 10m platform and women’s synchronised 10m platform.

They secured gold with a final score of 74.88 for a total of 333.06.

England's Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson finished second on 318.54 points ahead of Australia's Cassiel Rousseau, the individual men’s 10m champion, and Emily Boyd, who totalled 309.60.

Spendolini-Sirieix, 17, was one of the highest profile divers at the Games given that she was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2020 after winning women’s 10m platform gold at the FINA Grand Prix in Rostock.

Her victory here was the first at the event by an English woman since 1966.

She is the daughter of French celebrity chef Fred Sirieix, who has appeared on programmes in Britain including First Dates and Million Pound Menu, and more recently alongside Gordon Ramsay and Gino d’Acampo on Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

While he was not at the arena this morning, he was in attendance for his daughter’s individual win, promising her a trip to New York as a reward.