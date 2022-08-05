Hosts England add two further diving golds at Birmingham 2022

Hosts England continued their fine start to diving competitions at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here, claiming two of the available three gold medals.

Jack Laugher, fresh from winning the men's 1 metre springboard last night, earned his seventh gold at the multi-sport event on the first final of the day.

Laugher had won the men's 3m synchronised springboard event at the last two Commonwealth Games competing with Chris Mears, and partnered with Anthony Harding to achieve the same result at Birmingham 2022.

They took silver at the World Championships in Budapest, and went one better in Birmingham, easing to victory with 438.33 points.

The pair led from start to finish, including an 88.92 contribution from a sublime forward 4.5 somersaults pike on their fifth dive, a 3.8-degree of difficulty dive.

Malaysia's Gabriel Gilbert Daim and Muhammad Syafiq Bin Puteh took second with 376.77, finishing with a 67.50 forward 2.5 somersaults with one twist pike and 66.60 back 2.5 somersaults pike.

Australia's Sam Fricker and Li Shixin took bronze with 374.52, climbing from fifth to third with a 67.50 fifth dive - an inward 2.5 somersaults pike.

They finished with a forward 2.5 somersaults with two twists pike, and scored 75.48 to earn 374.52.

Malaysia's Chew Yiwei and Ooi Tze Liang were on course for a medal until scoring just 40.59 on their fifth dive, a reverse 2.5 somersaults pike with 1.5 twists pike, and finished last with 366.09 in a competitive final.

Matthew Lee, left, and Noah Oliver Williams, right, celebrated gold for England in the men's 10m synchronised platform ©Getty Images

England also tasted success in the final event of the day - the men's 10m synchronised platform.

Matthew Lee and Noah Oliver Williams went one better than their silver medal performances at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 World Championships in Budapest to take a comfortable gold.

They led for five of the six rounds, and an 84.66 reverse 3.5 somersaults tuck on their fifth attempt, followed by an 84.38 forward 4.5 somersaults tuck on their final dive, pulled them clear of their rivals as they finished on 429.78.

Rylan Weins and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada took second, finishing 15.93 further back on 429.78.

They started slowly on their first two 2.0 degree of difficulty dives, but grew in strength as the competition progressed, and an 81.60 inward 3.5 somersaults tuck was their highlight.

Completing the podium was Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Cassiel Rousseau, who finished on 412.56.

They stayed in third place from the third round onwards, although an 84.36 forward 4.5 somersaults tuck and 81.00 back 2.5 somersaults with 2.5 twists pike did make their evening even better.

Canada's Mia Vallée won the women's 1m springboard final by more than 12 points ©Getty Images

The day's other winner was Canada's Mia Vallée, who earned a comfortable women's 1m springboard victory.

Vallée, a double medallist in Budapest, led from the second dive onwards, when she scored 65.10 for a 3.1-degree of difficulty inward 2.5 somersaults tuck.

She finished with 291.85, which was 12.25 clear of Australia's Brittany O'Brien.

O'Brien ranked eighth in the preliminary round earlier in the day, but delivered a superb display to score 279.60, including a 63.00 reverse 2.5 somersaults tuck.

England's Amy Rollinson placed third with 272.00, climbing into a medal position with a score of 58.50 on her final dive, a forward 2.5 somersaults pike.

Scotland's Grace Reid finished fourth after concluding with the same score from the same dive, but Australia's Qing Fan slipped from third to sixth after earning just 49.40 from her final dive - a reverse 1.5 somersaults with 1.5 twists free position.

Diving events continue tomorrow with the men's 3m springboard, women's synchronised 3m springboard and women's synchronised 10m platform.