Muhammad Aznil Bidin won weightlifting gold at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) assistant treasurer Datuk Mohd Nasir Ali has led a delegation celebrating Commonwealth Games medallists on their return to the country.

Weightlifters, a judoka and a Para powerlifter were all feted on their return to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

The five medallists were each given flowers and chocolates as a token of the OCM's appreciation.

The OCM operates under the Commonwealth Games Malaysia banner during the Commonwealth Games.

Men's 55 kilograms weightlifting gold medallist Muhammad Aniq Kasdan and 61kg champion Muhammad Aznil Bidin were among five athletes given a warm welcome at the airport.

Para powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Gustin was the other gold medallist who was a part of the celebrations.

Men's 73kg weightlifting silver medallist Muhammad Erry Hidayat and judo bronze medallist Amir Daniel Abdul Majeed were also honoured.

"On behalf of the CGA Malaysia, I thank all members of the judo team, the weightlifting team, the Para athletics team, the Para powerlifting team and the Para table tennis team for their contributions to the Malaysian Contingent at the 22nd Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022," the OCM assistant treasurer said.

Malaysia have won six gold medals at Birmingham 2022 so far, with hopes high that more will follow on the last two days of competition.