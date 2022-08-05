The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has published the inaugural edition of its Yearbook, detailing all of the sport's activities from 2021.

A 130-page summary covers events such as the re-election of FIG President Morinari Watanabe at the Congress in Antalya in November, as well as the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"This Yearbook looks back on the major gymnastics events that marked 2021 and gives an overview of the progress in the main areas of the life of the International Federation," said Watanabe.

It covers areas within the organisation, as well as the sport and its media coverage and marketing statistics.

FIG says it has taken steps in "governance, integrity and transparency", including improved safeguarding through the 10 Golden Rules awareness campaign, as well as improved gender equality.

Competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is to be covered in the 2021 Yearbook too ©Getty Images

This is particularly necessary in the sport after several scandals within National Federations related to emotional, physical and sexual abuse.

It also boasts in technology with its collaboration with Fujitsu on the judging support system, as well as the FIG Academies for education.

The virtual media centre has also been highlighted in the review, as well as market research figures.

Also featured is a review of the 2021 World Championships, including those in rhythmic and artistic gymnastics in Kitakyushu in Japan.

A 2021-2024 cycle is outlined by FIG in the publication in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.