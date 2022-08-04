Solomon Islands becomes 200th World Karate Federation member with home Pacific Games on the horizon

The World Karate Federation (WKF) membership has grown to 200 after a Solomon Islands application to join the global body was accepted.

The WKF approved the Solomon Islands Karate Federation as a member, with the national body also becoming the 13th Oceania Karate Federation member.

Karate is one of the sports on the programme for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara late next year.

It is also one of nine shortlisted sports which could yet be added to the programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, having debuted at Tokyo 2020 but not made the cut for Paris 2024.

"Karate’s popularity around the world is once again showcased with the addition of our National Federation number 200," WKF President Antonio Espinós said.

The Pacific Games has never been held in the Solomon Islands before ©Facebook/Sol2023

"Karate is one of the most widely recognised disciplines in the world and the influence of our sport is notorious on all five continents.

"The inclusion of the Solomon Islands as our newest member does not only attest to karate’s impact worldwide; it also confirms our efforts to further expand our sport in Oceania and all over the world.

"I wish the Solomon Islands Karate Federation the best journey with us, and I am sure that very soon karatekas from this country will proudly represent their nation at our events."

Karate last featured in the Pacific Games at Port Moresby 2015.

The WKF has framed adding the Solomon Islands Karate Federation as a member as one aspect of efforts to maintain the sport’s place on the Olympic programme, as well as offering a boost for the karate tournament at the 2023 Pacific Games.