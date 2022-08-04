The opening of the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Forum and Championships is due to be a famous landmark in the history of the sport with key figures and athletes descending on the International Convention Centre in Birmingham in England.

A range of speakers are scheduled to appear at the Forum with more than 100 competitors expected to participate in the Championships.

Scheduled for tomorrow, the Forum is first on the agenda and Global Esports Federation President Chris Chan, Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin and UK Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena are among the excess of 50 speakers.

Several subjects are anticipated to be debated across seven panels with each one having its own theme and dedicated speakers.

The first involves CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir, her GEF opposite Paul J. Foster and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization chief of the sports section Philipp Müller-Wirth discussing esports' role in a world connected.

Other panels are planned to centre on esports policy-making and governance in Britain and the Commonwealth; business, technology and education; and the rise and challenges for women in the industry.

The relationship between esports, sport, music and entertainment is also due to be explored alongside a session on "youth connected" and then another on "the future".

Dame Louise Martin is scheduled to be one of the many speakers to appear at the Commonwealth Esports Forum ©Getty Images

The Championships, a joint initiative between the CGF and the GEF, is set to follow on Saturday (August 6) and Sunday (August 7) with DOTA 2, eFootball and Rocket League listed as the titles on offer.

Foster recognises the significance of the competition that is almost upon them.

"This is historic," Foster said.

"Fans of all ages will soon be cheering some of the very best esports athletes in the world to win medals for themselves and their country.

"We are proud of being one of the most inclusive, welcoming, and fastest-growing communities in the world and this is an exciting chapter for our #worldconnected."

Athletes from across Commonwealth countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania have progressed through regional qualifiers to earn the right to appear at the inaugural competition.

Rocket League is one of three titles set to be held at the Commonwealth Esports Championships ©Getty Images

Rocket League is set to open the event with national teams of three going head-to-head before eFootball takes over the spotlight on Saturday.

DOTA 2 is expected to close both days of the event.

Scotland’s Garry McInnes understands the stature of the occasion when he takes to the stage for the football gaming franchise.

"The Commonwealth Games is massive, and it could be the start of something really big, having an esports competition alongside it," McInnes commented.

"It’s a great feeling and I’m buzzing to get down there and see how I get on.

"It will be great meeting other players from all over the world."

The Championships, which is independent of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, will have separate medals and branding, despite the CGF Executive Board granting permission for it to take place alongside the marquee multi-sport event.