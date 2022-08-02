Viveros wins World Games Athlete of the Month award for July to go with four gold medals

Colombian inline speed skater Johana Viveros Mondragón has been named World Games Athlete of the Month for July after standout performances at the event in Birmingham.

Viveros went home from Alabama with four gold medals and one silver from both road and track disciplines to prompt organisers to give her the award.

She will receive the Athlete of the Month diploma as well as a gift from the award's sponsor Protective Life.

In Birmingham, Viveros won the women's 10,000 metres elimination, 10,000m point elimination, and 1,000m sprint races.

She was also runner-up in the 10,000m points race.

In the road events, she triumphed in the 15,000m elimination race.





After competing at just two editions of the World Games, Viveros Mondragon is already in 12th place on the list of all-time most successful athletes and is could still climb the table as she has her sights set on Chengdu 2025.

She first took part in Wrocław 2017 where she won gold in the 20,000m elimination road race and bronze in the 10,000m road point race.

Viveros helped Colombia finish ninth on the overall medals table in Birmingham with nine gold, 10 silver, and six bronze medals from an event which took place from July 7 to 17.