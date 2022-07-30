Countdown to next Summer EYOF begins at Closing Ceremony prior to collapsing flagbearer

Maribor 2023 director Nataša Ritonija began the countdown to the next European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) at the Banská Bystrica Closing Ceremony here in Slovakia before panic struck as a flagbearer collapsed to the ground.

The event was moved from the outdoor venue at the SNP Museum that staged the Opening Ceremony to the Športová Hala Dukla due to heavy rain being forecast.

The relocation meant that only a fraction of attendees could be admitted and the Ceremony itself was modified and stripped back.

In the end it did not rain but it was a risk that organisers of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) was not prepared to take.

"On behalf of Maribor we are honoured to be taking over the flag from Banská Bystrica and I congratulate you on an excellent event," said Ritonija.

"The team of Maribor has learned a lot from you.

"We have made new contacts and new friendships were born, so we owe a big thank you to the Organising Committee for welcoming us.

The EYOF Closing Ceremony was moved to the Športová Hala Dukla over fears of poor weather ruining the show at the proposed open air venue ©EYOF Banská Bystrica 2022

"Slovenia is a very sporty nation and a nation of passion and the Maribor 2023 slogan 'One city, one heart' tells a lot about who we are.

"Thank you and see you in Maribor next year!"

Shortly after Ritonija's address, the Ceremony was halted as the Lithuanian flag bearer, Smiltė Plytnykaitė, collapsed in the middle of the venue.

Paramedics rushed to the swimmer's assistance and brought her back to consciousness.

While she was receiving medical attention, a video of the Banská Bystrica EYOF was played on the hall's television screen which featured a song with the hook, "don't give up when you hit the floor".

Plytnykaitė recovered and was escorted out of the venue where an ambulance was waiting.

Prior to the collapse the Slovakian flag was taken down and the Slovenian one was hoisted to mark the changeover of host nations.

An ambulance was on hand to escort Smiltė Plytnykaitė away from the venue after she fainted ©ITG

"I want to thank our friends here in Slovakia for giving our young stars the chance to shine," said EOC President Spyros Capralos.

"From your warm hospitality to the outstanding venues everything here has been of the highest quality.

"I declare the European Youth Olympic Festival Banská Bystrica 2022 officially closed.

"With that, the countdown begins to EYOF Maribor 2023, I can’t wait to see you in Slovenia next year.

"Gratulujem a dakujem!"

Maribor 2023 is scheduled to take place from July 23 to 29 next year after the Winter EYOF in Friuli-Venezia Giulia from January 21 to 28.