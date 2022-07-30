Para Nordic skier Svetoslav Georgiev has been banned for three years over testing positive for banned substance ostarine shortly before Beijing 2022.

A sample the Bulgarian provided in-competition on January 27 last year was found to contain the selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).

The drug is designed to have similar effects to testosterone and is banned under World Anti-Doping Agency rules at all times.

Georgiev did not contest that he committed an anti-doping rule violation and a three-year ban has been levied against the athlete by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Georgiev will not be allowed to compete again until February 21 2025.

All results since the date the sample in question was given have been disqualified.

The International Paralympic Committee oversaw Svetoslav Georgiev's case ©Getty Images

Georgiev has a visual impairment and was competing at the World Cup finale in Östersund when he failed the drugs test.

Now 34, Georgiev appeared at the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics.

The IPC was the International Federation for Para Nordic skiing at the time of the anti-doping rule violation - although has since transferred governance to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) - so oversaw the results-management process and punishment.

The International Biathlon Union is sharing responsibility for Para biathlon with the FIS.