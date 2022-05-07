Nigeria's Madubuike banned for three years by IPC after failing drugs test

Nigerian athlete Ifeanyichukwu Christian Madubuike has been banned for three years by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for an anti-doping rule violation.

Madubuike tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid metenolone and its metabolites.

The urine samples in question were provided out-of-competition on March 11 2021 and in-competition on March 19 2021.

The ban from competition is effective as of April 23 2021, meaning it is due to expire on April 22 2024, a date which is a little more than four months prior to the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Madubuike's results from March 11 2021 onwards, the date the first sample was collected, have been annulled, and all medals, points and prizes won forfeited.

At the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, Madubuike finished seventh in the men's T47 100 metres final, but was disqualified from a heat in the 400m for running out of his lane.

Ifeanyichukwu Christian Madubuike of Nigeria placed seventh in the men's T47 100m at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai ©Getty Images

During last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) issued an apology after 10 athletes from the country were declared ineligible to compete by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which ruled that they were not tested rigorously enough in the run-up to the Games

Nigeria is deemed to be in a Category A nation by the AIU, meaning it is seen as more susceptible to doping and must meet extra requirements to be able to select an athlete for major competitions.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa has claimed he is determined to ensure there is no repeat at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The IPC said it "remains committed to a doping-free sporting environment at all levels", and cited its establishment of the IPC Anti-Doping Code in line with the general principles of the World Anti-Doping Code.