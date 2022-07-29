Zimbabwe is hopeful of hosting the 2027 African Games after Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, the country’s Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, revealed she had opened talks with the African Union Commission.

The talks are still in their infancy, although is optimism that Zimbabwe will host the event for the second in its history, after previously staging the Games in 1995, as reported by The Herald.

"We are here with the African Judo Commission Commissioner, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, and we are very happy that she and her team are here," said Coventry, who won seven swimming medals across two Olympics - Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

"We basically had a couple of things that we were discussing.

"The first one was from my side and we just want to thank Her Excellency for the support she gives us as a Ministry over our Junior Parliament, languages and cultural issues and we had a representation directly from her office.

The Zimbabwean Government, led by Emmerson Mnangagwa offered a warm welcome to the delegation for talks regarding potentially staging the 2027 African Games ©Getty Images

"We have been discussing sport, including the upcoming African Games in Ghana in 2023 and the future Games in 2027 and the possibility of what looks likely for Zimbabwe to be hosting.

"It’s not finalised, we just had discussions and we are very honoured to have Her Excellency’s team here."

Cessouma said: "I would like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe and the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) for your welcome.

"We had fruitful discussions. We are learning from your country.

"We are also here to see how Zimbabwe can be hosting the next African Games in 2027.

"You already have an experience. We were here in 1995. It is very important."

The 13th edition of the African Games is due to be held in Accra, Ghana, in 2023, with dates yet to be confirmed.