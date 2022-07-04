Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has said the stadium in the host district Legon for the African Games is scheduled for completion in February 2023.

Also acting as the athletics arena, the University of Ghana Stadium will have a warm-up track within five minutes of the venue, a requirement to make it a certified stadium by World Athletics.

Legon is also the location of the African Games Village.

Speaking in the Ghanaian Parliament, according to Modern Ghana, Ussif said the renovated facility is to be ready six months before the start of the Games, which are tentatively scheduled for unknown dates in August 2023.

Ghana is to hold the 2023 African Games ©Getty Images

He added that after completion, testing is to take place to ensure it is ready for the Games in the capital city Accra.

This is to be the first time that Ghana is to hold the African Games, which is to be the 13th edition in 2023.

Morocco held the last edition of the competition in 2019.