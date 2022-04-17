Kweku Ofosu-Asare, the executive chairman of the Accra 2023 Organising Committee, has encouraged Ghanaians and businesses to exploit the benefits of the African Games.

The multi-sport event is due to take place between August 4 and 19 next year and it will be the first time Ghana has hosted the competition.

Ofosu-Asare told Times Sports that the people of Ghana must utilise and enjoy the positives such an event will bring following the damage the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on the economy.

"The tourism department, agencies and all the people coming in must prepare themselves reasonably well to take advantage of the historic Games," he said.

"Indeed, even those selling water, groundnuts and every business-minded person must prepare to take advantage of the moment."

The former sports journalist claimed that the Games "multiplier effect on the economy would be great if we position ourselves to take full advantage."

Ofosu-Asare, who has a doctorate, furthered his point by insisting there will be greater foreign investment in the areas where the event is taking place which will ultimately boost the Ghanaian economy.

Ghana is scheduled to host its first ever African Games in August 2023 ©Getty Images

"We must also realise that if we prepare well, there will be foreign direct investment in areas where the Games are taking place; for example in Borteyman, the property values there will go up - all these things are positive things that can affect our economy," he said.

"If you go to the site [Borteyman] now, local employees have been engaged and these people will earn money and the effect on their families will have an enhancement in their income and in their standard of living."

Ofosu-Asare extended his plea to the media, hoping the industry will tap into the several possibilities the major event offers regarding networking.

"For those in the media, I can tell you it's going to be a first-rate opportunity to carve out something unique," he said.

"There are so many products you can come out with that would enhance your network.

"So many media colleagues from diverse media fraternities will come from different countries and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation - our national broadcaster, for instance, can also take advantage to rebrand.

"There's a lot at stake and I pray that the New Times Corporation too and the business world position themselves to take full gain of it."