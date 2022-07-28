The Baton spent the last two days in Birmingham ©Getty Images

The Baton containing Queen Elizabeth II's message to the athletes of the Commonwealth has arrived at Aston Hall where it was carried by British television presenter Clare Balding.

It now remains there until the final journey to the Alexander Stadium for the Opening Ceremony in a few hours from now.

Prince Charles is set to read the message on behalf of The Queen for the third time. He also did so at Delhi 2010 and four years ago on the Gold Coast.

The Baton has been on the road for 294 days and travelled through every one of the 72 nations and regions of the Commonwealth.

For the first time, it has also been carried in the host nation on three separate visits.

The journey began at Buckingham Palace in October and the Baton returned briefly to London for a short visit to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The last day in Birmingham followed an exuberant celebration last night in Victoria Square as Sir Lenny Henry brought it on to the stage to the acclaim of thousands.

The final day of the Queen’s Baton Relay began in Perry Hall Park and passed close to the stadium where it will complete its journey this evening.

The Baton was taken through Birmingham on the final day of its 294 day journey around the Commonwealth ©Getty Images
It has also travelled through the Jewellery Quarter where the Baton was originally made and called in at the Birmingham Children's Hospital.

It was carried through New Hall Valley Country Park in Sutton Coldfield by bike and then to Pype Hayes Park.

It came to the end of its journey in Aston by visiting the Holte End at Villa Park, home of Premier League side Aston Villa.

It was then taken to Aston Hall to be held safely before the Opening Ceremony, due to begin at 8pm BST.