Lions fundraiser Ollie Russell negotiated Knowle Lock with the Baton ©Getty Images

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has thanked delegates at the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly for bringing the Queen's Baton home.

The Relay has now arrived in Solihull with only two days to go until the Games open on Thursday (July 28).

"The Queen's Baton Relay will come into the city tomorrow and I know huge crowds will come out," Reid told representatives of the Commonwealth Games Associations (CGAs).

"I would like to thank you for getting it here, it has been a real celebration.

"We would usually send a full team, but for obvious reasons, we have not been able to do that so we have relied on the CGAs," Reid explained.

The Baton began the day at Castle Bromwich in the hands of former World Boxing Union middleweight champion Wayne Elcock.

Since his fighting days he has founded the "BoxClever" scheme for local youngsters.

The scheme has been credited with helping reduce local crime levels.

At Chelmsley Wood, the Baton was also carried by T34 Para athlete Daina Donnelly of Coventry Godiva Harriers.

It was taken along the canal to Knowle Locks and triathlete Heidi Rhodes-James took it as it passed through the National Exhibition Centre.

Triathlete Heidi Rhodes-James carried the Baton at the National Exhibition Centre ©Getty Images
Triathlete Heidi Rhodes-James carried the Baton at the National Exhibition Centre ©Getty Images

Former England cricketer Darren Maddy, who played for Leicestershire and Warwickshire in a career spanning 20 years, was also among those chosen to take the Baton.

Royal Air Force veteran Albert Jarrett, 98, also took part in the Relay.

His leg was accompanied by a song in tribute to him, composed by Birmingham reggae artist Ras Negus.

The Baton begins the penultimate day of its journey in Edgbaston and will make its way through the city, passing landmarks including the Balti triangle before reaching Victoria Square in the early evening local time.

On Thursday it will travel to Aston Hall before the final journey to the Alexander Stadium for the Opening Ceremony.