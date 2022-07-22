Prince Charles is set to represent the Queen at the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Prince Charles has been chosen to represent Queen Elizabeth II at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here, it has been announced.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend the event, scheduled to be held at the Alexander Stadium on July 28.

Price Charles is expected to read out the Queen's message that has been placed in the Baton, which has been travelling across all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

More to follow.