The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has expressed confidence in Birmingham 2022 organisers' approach to COVID-19 despite athletes being hit by positive tests.

Peter Harcourt, medical advisor for the CGF, revealed that Birmingham 2022 had been experiencing a "dozen" cases a day following the arrival of up to 1,400 athletes in the English city.

Birmingham 2022's COVID-19 policy has been questioned by some leading team officials, but Harcourt has defended the measures implemented by organisers.

"We are in the middle of a really tough time in the pandemic," said Harcourt.

"It's complex, it's changing all the time.

"I am pretty happy with the way things are here.

"They have done an excellent job.

"We've got lots of testing coming in so we can address the issues and keep the competitions going.

"I am really confident that we are going to be managing COVID risk well."

Britain has removed all coronavirus entry rules for travellers, but Birmingham 2022 has told those attending the Games they will need to undergo testing.

Athletes have been required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the virus before travelling to Birmingham and another upon arrival.

Competitors are required to undergo COVID-19 testing before gaining entry into the Athletes' Villages ©ITG

If athletes test positive, Harcourt said that they would handle the situation on a "case-by-case basis" with each infected individual undergoing a risk assessment before deciding whether they should be placed in isolation.

"They will bring the history of their COVID vaccination status and any issues they have encountered in previous tests so we can make a good, clear understanding of where that individual should be when they have a positive test and they will be managed appropriately within the context of either the quarantine hotel or in the Village," said Harcourt.

The process is "very comprehensive" and has "good clinical supporters", Harcourt elaborated.

"We have got a fair degree of experience of dealing with this.

"I am confident we will be on top of it and we will have a successful Games."

Asked how many cases Birmingham 2022 had identified, Harcourt added: "We have had about a dozen a day and we have had about 1,200 to 1,400 athletes going through so it gives you an idea that it is not a huge number."

Harcourt revealed that cycle threshold (CT) values were also being used when dealing with a positive case.

Roughly 12 Birmingham 2022 participants have tested positive for COVID-19 each day, according to the CGF ©Getty Images

"Usually [the CT score] has to be within 20 and you are looking at the trend line," said Harcourt.

"If someone is improving and you are seeing an improvement in their CT levels then you have a lot more comfort and the person has lost their symptoms or their symptoms finished several days earlier.

"They are all factors which you evaluate the situation.

"It is case-by-case and complex.

"It is not a level that you have to worry about.

"We are learning so much about it all the time.

"I think that’s obvious from the way things have evolved over the past two years.

"What you are seeing here is the latest approach to how you manage these circumstances in the sporting event and it is no different to what is happening in all the other sporting events around the world."