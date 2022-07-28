International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Nicole Hoevertsz has greeted the seven Aruban athletes who have received Olympic scholarships at a formal signing ceremony.

Mikel Schreuders, who swam at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is part of a group of swimmers who have been selected.

The other athletes include Chloe Farro, Elisabeth Timmer, Anahi Schreuders, and Patrick Groters.

Also chosen for the scholarship are BMX rider Shanayah Howell and sailor Ethan Westera.

"The support facilitates access to higher quality training and participation in more competitions in preparation," an Aruban Olympic Committee statement said.

The scholarships are granted to athletes "with the technical level to be able to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games".

They must also be "athletes to whom a scholarship will make a significant difference to their training, and who do not have access to alternative means of paying for their preparation".

The progress of each athlete participating in the scheme is closely monitored by the IOC's Olympic Solidarity department and may be withdrawn in the event of non-qualification for Paris 2024 or under other circumstances including doping violations.