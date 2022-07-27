Cyclist Masomah Ali Zada, who was born in Afghanistan, has become the first refugee athlete to join the Athletes’ Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Zada represented the IOC Refugee Olympic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Track and field star Allyson Felix of the United States, British triathlete Alistair Brownlee and Nigerian-born Canadian sprinter Oluseyi Smith are the other stars who have joined the Athletes’ Commission.

IOC President Thomas Bach appointed the four athletes after consulting with IOC Athletes’ Commission chair Emma Terho.

All appointments were made in accordance with IOC regulations to ensure balance between genders, regions and sports.

After the latest additions, the IOC Athletes’ Commission now have 14 women and nine men, with each of them allowed to serve a term of up to eight years.

"Athletes are at the very heart of the Olympic Movement, and it is therefore essential that their voices are heard within the IOC," said Bach.

"Those voices must be as diverse as possible.

Allyson Felix of the United States has also been appointed to the IOC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

"The appointment of these four new members of the Athletes’ Commission complements the outstanding skills and experience of the Commission and ensures we have great representation across different sports and regions of the world.

"We look forward to working with each of them in the years ahead as they play a vital role in representing the interests of the global athlete community."

Recently, French biathlete Martin Fourcade and Alpine skier Frida Hansdotter of Sweden were appointed to the Athletes’ Commission during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Athletes’ Commission chair Terho said she is looking forward to working with the latest appointments.

"Together with my fellow Commission members, we are very much looking forward to working together with Allyson, Alistair, Oluseyi and Masomah," Terho said.

"They will bring invaluable expertise and input to the Commission from athletes in their sports and regions, ensuring that we represent the voice of athletes around the world."