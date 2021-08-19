Multiple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jack Laugher is hopeful that the "whole nation is going to come back together again" to rally behind its athletes at Birmingham 2022.

The 26-year-old diver earned gold and silver medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games before completing the set with a bronze in the men’s 3 metre springboard at Tokyo 2020.

The Olympics were held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Laugher is now yearning to see fans back inside venues when Birmingham stages the Commonwealth Games next year, as reported by the Ealing Times.

"It’s going to be really exciting because in England we are going to get a great amount of support," said Laugher who won two golds and a silver at Glasgow 2014 before winning three golds at Gold Coast 2018.

"The home nations are extremely excited for it, and I think it is going to be a great Games.

"Hopefully, we will be able to host it with spectators, which is going to be really good fun.

"As the Olympics did, only one year later on, the whole nation is going to come back together again and be really supportive of our athletes, so I’m really looking forward to it."

An Olympic homecoming as much for the fans as it is for the @TeamGB athletes. @JackLaugher, who calls @AquaticsCentre home when training, with one lucky fan who even got to wear his 3m springboard bronze medal. #IAmTeamGB #GetUpGetActive pic.twitter.com/dYkP7eUdLN — Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (@noordinarypark) August 14, 2021

Laugher attended the "Festival of Sport" event, which was jointly organised by Team GB and Toyota.

Events were held at the Olympic Stadium in London, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and Paulton Park in Hampshire with the aim of getting people active alongside their Olympic heroes.

"Honestly, just being here at the Festival of Sport and being able to show my medal off to people, being able to inspire people, hopefully, the next generation is great," said Laugher.

"The celebration today is amazing, and I’m so happy to be a part of it.

"If I can inspire somebody to go out there and take up a new sport, that would be amazing, whether it’s diving or anything because there’s no age limit on sport, and there are no gender limits on sport."

Team GB commercial director Tim Ellerton added: "We are really excited to have launched I Am Team GB.

"With the support of our presenting partner Toyota, we created a host of free events up and down the country for those inspired by the Olympics to get up and active this summer, with a festival of sport on August 14 and 15."