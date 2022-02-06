The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Executive Council has set a July deadline for nominations to succeed Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah as the organisation's President.

The ANOC Presidential election will take place during the organisation's General Assembly, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul during November.

A hybrid ANOC Executive Council meeting was held today during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, where ANOC Legal Commission chair Michael Chambers presented a report on behalf of the Electoral Commission.

The report outlined key dates for the Presidential election, under the ANOC Constitution.

Requests for nominations will be sent out by no later than June 21.

National Olympic Committees will have until July 21 to submit nominees.

ANOC says the nominations will officially be announced no later than August 20.

Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell has already announced his intention to stand for the permanent role, with the Fijian confirming his plan at the General Assembly in Crete last year.

The Fijian, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, has led ANOC in an acting capacity since 2018 after Sheikh Ahmad was charged in Switzerland with forgery.

Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad appears unlikely to be eligible for the role.

Robin Mitchell will stand for the ANOC Presidency on a permanent basis ©Getty Images

Sheikh Ahmad was sentenced to 14 months in prison, with 15 suspended, by a court in Geneva last September after being found guilty of forgery.

He is appealing the decision, but it appears unlikely the case will be resolved in time for him to stand in the election.

The ANOC Executive Council meeting today saw an update on Beijing 2022 given from a NOC viewpoint, with Mitchell attending the daily Coordination Commission meetings as the organisation's representative.

"We are delighted to be able to host our Executive Council meeting here in Beijing on the occasion of the Olympic Winter Games," Mitchell said.

"We have 91 NOCs competing at Beijing 2022 and in the few days since the Games began, we have already been treated to some wonderful sporting performances.

"We are grateful to the IOC and Beijing 2022 Organising Committee for ensuring these Games can take place safely and we are sure it will prove to be a fantastic two-weeks of world-class competition.

"Of course, we know that in these times of the pandemic there will be difficulties and at ANOC, we will continue to serve the NOCs and ensure any challenges are raised so they can be addressed and overcome."

ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said the organisation has submitted a report to the IOC of NOC feedback from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while the Executive Council also discussed their digital accelerator programme and sustainability initiatives.

ANOC has also delivered a Beijing 2022 NOC photography project, which provides NOCs with high-quality photos from the Games to share.