Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief executive Katie Sadleir has insisted here that the organisation "needs to respect" International Federations' (IFs) rules on the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's events.

The International Swimming Federation's (FINA) decision to severely restrict the participation of transgender athletes in women's events, requiring individuals to have completed transition by the age of 12, has further polarised opinion on the issue.

Critics have argued that FINA's decision is discriminatory, but the move has been welcomed on the grounds of fairness of competition by campaigners against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sport.

The CGF has adopted a similar stance to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which in November last year granted IFs more flexibility to set their own eligibility policies.

Speaking to insidethegames at the opening of Pride House Birmingham, which provides a safe space for LGBTQ+ athletes and fans during the Commonwealth Games, Sadlier explained that the CGF acknowledges IFs' autonomy with regards to creating rules on transgender inclusion.

"The CGF's position is we embrace inclusivity across whatever it is that we do, so it's really important in terms of our Code of Good Charter, in terms of our Constitution," Sadleir said.

"We, as with the IOC, provide a framework for which International Federations provide their own internal rules and responsibilities associated with all sort of things.

"In that regard we're very similar to the IOC in that we are an international organisation that works alongside International Federations, and need to respect what International Federations have in terms of their rules and regulations.

"Different sports will approach the transgender issue in different ways, and our role is to work alongside those sports."

CGF Athletes Advisory Commission chair Brendan Williams said his personal belief is that "all athletes should be included in sport" ©ITG

The chair of the CGF Athletes Advisory Commission Brendan Williams also recognised that IFs can set rules specific to their sport, but said that he believes "all athletes should be included in sport".

"First of all the International Federations need to make a decision as to what best benefits their sport and the athletes," Williams told insidethegames.

"But we also want our athletes to be winning, and winning not just the medals, but also in life, progressing along so that they feel included.

"That is what the Commonwealth Games Movement is all about - inclusion.

"But we also have to respect the regulations or the governance of the International Federations.

"From a personal stance, I believe that all athletes should be included in sport.

"Sport is one of the most significant catalysts in the world in terms of socio-economic activity, in terms of being open, being accepted.

"So yes from a personal standpoint I would really appreciate that all athletes are included, but the International Federations are the ones who make the decision on what is best for their sport."

Pride House Birmingham ambassador Michael Gunning, who swims for Jamaica, acknowledged the difficulty of the debate, but believes discussions on transgender inclusion need to continue after the FINA ruling.

FINA recently voted at its Extraordinary Congress in Budapest to effectively ban the participation of transgender athletes in women's competition ©FINA

Given the difficulties associated with transition and the small likelihood of swimmers being able to complete it at such a young age, the FINA policy has been viewed as an effective ban on trans women's participation.

"I think sport does so much to make sure that it's fair play, on the anti-doping and drugs system," Gunning told insidethegames.

"I'm always getting the different blood and urine samples, so I feel like we do really take fair play seriously, and I can really see both sides.

"I think it's a hard conversation.

"I understand what FINA have done and why they've done, but also I can really understand why it can be discriminatory for the trans community and the LGBT community.

"So I think more needs to happen, that conversation needs to be continued.

"It can't just be the full stop there.

"I think we do need to continue that to see how we can make it fair for everyone moving forward."

Katie Sadleir, front, second right, Michael Gunning, front, centre, and Brendan Williams, back, third left, were all present at the opening of Pride House Birmingham prior to the Commonwealth Games ©CGF

Pride House Birmingham opened its doors yesterday, offering various activities before and during the Games.

It has received backing from the CGF.

In December last year, the CGF launched its Commonwealth Sport Pride Network to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and provide a platform for acceptance and equality across the Commonwealth.

In February of this year, it revealed its Athlete Advocacy Guiding Principles, in which the CGF says it "understands that athletes may want to make positive expressions of their values".

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are due to begin on Thursday (July 28).