Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athletes Advisory Commission chair Brendan Williams has insisted here that an "open-minded, free conversation" is required on LGBTIQ+ rights in the Commonwealth.

Of the 72 nations and territories competing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, 36 still outlaw homosexuality.

In Bangladesh, Barbados, Guyana, Pakistan, and Uganda, sexual conduct between same-sex adults has a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Many more countries also impose strict punishments, with homosexuality punishable by death in Brunei.

The origins of some of these laws date back to the 19th century or earlier when former colonial administrators established anti-gay legislation.

Pride House Birmingham opened today in the English city's Gay Village, and features a series of graphics providing education on the position of LGBTIQ+ human rights across the Commonwealth.

Former Dominican high jumper Williams, who was appointed as chair of the CGF's Athletes Advisory Commission last year and serves on the Executive Board, underlined the importance of Pride House Birmingham in sparking discussions on legislation.

Pride House Birmingham features graphics showing LGBTIQ+ legislation in the countries of the Commonwealth ©ITG

"It creates awareness and it creates the conversation that sports creates the platform, and the legislative minds - the Governments, the territories - take it on from there," he told insidethegames.

"It should not be conservative.

"It has to be an open-minded, free conversation where we are willing to make change within those nations, because you're talking about someone's individuality and humanity, which is exhibited in the values of the Commonwealth Games Movement - humanity, equality and destiny.

"We may not achieve this if we are not open to have these conversations."

Williams praised the efforts of Pride House Birmingham, which he believes builds on efforts at previous editions of the Commonwealth Games to promote LGBTIQ+ inclusion.

"In Glasgow there was a smaller Pride House than what was in Gold Coast, but this one is different," he said.

"It’s a unique setting.

"Birmingham is one of the most diverse communities, and to have that inclusion of the Pride House makes it even better and grander.

"Here you have the exhibition of the kids which is founded by the Commonwealth Sport Foundation.

"You also have the exhibition room which has a wall which indicates where it is illegal to be a part of the LGBTQ community, and here we also have panel discussions, parties, receptions and cocktails, so it really is a larger offering which I would like to see move on to the next host, which is Victoria 2026."

Pride House Birmingham opened today, and aims to provide a safe space for LGBTIQ+ people at Birmingham 2022 ©CGF

Williams added that he believes Pride House's presence across three Athletes' Villages at Birmingham 2022 is "a big advantage because it creates the awareness that you can be a part of the LGBTQ community and also be an athlete".

On LGBTIQ+ legislation in Commonwealth nations, CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir said that while the organisation could not directly influence laws, it could facilitate conversations on rights issues.

"I think the thing to remember, and I'm asked this question a lot, is that we are an international sports organisation, we don't have the ability to change the laws inside countries," Sadleir told insidethegames.

"We bring together a wide diverse of culture and experiences in our 72 members, but what we can do is to create opportunities for people to talk in a safe environment about issues that are challenging in those countries, and that's what we're doing at these Games.

"Whether it's through the Commonwealth Pride Network or the workshop seminars that are happening here, [the CGF is] getting more and more people to actually have that opportunity to discuss some of those challenges that exist, but we don't have the authority to go inside countries and change their rules."

Pride House Birmingham provides a safe space for LGBTIQ+ people at Birmingham 2022, and is set to open its doors until the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games on August 8.